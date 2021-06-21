Rainstorms bring relief as Europe suffers deadly heatwave

BERLIN (AP) — Thunderstorms brought a much-needed cooldown to parts of western Europe over the weekend as the continent swelters under its first summer heatwave. Dozens of people have drowned trying to seek relief from the heat in pools, lakes and rivers. Forecasters predicted further downpours Monday moving westward toward Poland, which has seen five days of unusually hot weather. Germany’s national weather service said temperatures in the west and north dropped from over 86 degrees Fahrenheit last weekend to about 68 F after a night of heavy rain. In France, strong winds toppled a church spire.