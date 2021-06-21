Rochesterfest 2021 begins at Soldier’s Field Park

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- After getting canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rochesterfest is finally back at Soldier's Field Park. Crews wrapped up finishing touches today and organizers are hoping for a good turnout.

"We are so excited to be able to present this gift to the community, Rochesterfest. So we've been two years in the planning due to not being able to host the event last year," stated Rochesterfest Board President Judy Hickey.

The festival includes fan favorites as well as new activities for attendees to enjoy. There will be live music in the afternoon and the evening, children's games and entertainment and a variety of food vendors to choose from.

"We make our stuff fresh. We're always making it from scratch and dipping the corndogs handmade. I stick the corndogs with a stick and a sausage so everything's handmade and you can see it looks amazing," said food vendor Chrisna Albertyn.

The owner of El Carambas, Eddie Campos, will also be at Rochesterfest all week serving food.

"We're making some tacos, burritos, enchiladas, taco salad. We have all kind of variety," said Campos.

Of course there will be plenty of cheese curds as well.

"We don't really have fried cheese curds in Colorado so this is a specialty. It's amazing," stated Maggie Gavin, a Rochesterfest attendee.

The fun and excitement of Rochesterfest is not only for the local community, but also for visitors here for the Mayo Clinic.

"Rochesterfest was always a great crowd gatherer and that, and it's so wonderful to be out here today," said another Rochesterfest attendee, Pat Hebig.

There will be events all week long through Sunday. Not all events and activities will be located at Soldier's Field Park.

You can check the Rochesterfest event schedule to keep up with everything happening.

