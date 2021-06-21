Violence in north Syria kills 10, mostly in rebel-held areas

BEIRUT (AP) — Syrian state media and opposition activists say government forces and insurgent groups have exchanged shelling in the country’s northwest, leaving at least 10 people dead, the vast majority of them in rebel-held areas. Monday’s shelling on the edge of the last rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria comes as the region has been witnessing acts of violence in recent weeks between government forces and insurgents. The region had been relatively calm since a truce brokered in March last year by Turkey and Russia halted a crushing three-month Russian-backed government air and ground campaign that had killed hundreds and sent 1 million people fleeing toward the Turkish border.