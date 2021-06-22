Authorities investigating after man dies in crash near Rochester

NEAR ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man died in crash in Rochester Township on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Country Club Road and 60th Avenue Southwest, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said authorities responded just before 11 a.m. to a report of a vehicle colliding with a bicyclist around the intersection.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the intersection is closed while the investigation is underway. The public is asked to avoid the area as traffic delays and detours are expected.

The Sheriff's Office said it plans to give a media briefing at about 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.