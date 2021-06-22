Environmental bill passes on Senate floor, demand to drop clean cars nixed

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Minnesota legislature is moving forward with several major budget bills. One of those bills involves environmental funding, which caused an impasse between Senate Republicans and DFL-ers earlier this legislative session.

Tuesday night, the environmental budget bill passed in the Senate (SF 20) -- but the filibuster could have shut down state parks before the July Fourth holiday.

Monday night, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced the demand to drop Gov. Tim Walz's switch to electric cars mandate was nixed, and the environmental budget bill would move forward.

"We recognize we have to close this deal up," he said in a media briefing, Monday night.

"The idea that we would be held hostage and Minnesotans would not be allowed to go to the parks for the Fourth of July, or whenever; especially when we have been so cooped up this last year. That was just so frustrating," (DFL) Rep. Tina Liebling said. "And I'm very glad we can move forward."

"We know that Minnesotans take great pride in protecting our land," (R) Sen. Carla Nelson said. "This bill provides common sense protections."

The "clean cars" ruling Senate republicans were pushing to halt wouldn't go into effect until Jan. 2024. While the mandate wouldn't require Minnesotans to buy electric cars, it would force dealers in the state to stock more zero emission vehicles.

It would also make Minnesota the first state in the Midwest to adopt the "clean cars" rule, following similar rulings in state's like California.

"I'm very glad to see a breakthrough here," Rep. Liebling said. "That they've dropped their opposition. What they were standing on here, was stopping the governor from doing anything on car pollution. And the transportation sector is a huge contributor to climate change."

Sen. Nelson says while she supports clean cars, she does worry about adopting California standards -- and mandating private businesses to keep electric cars in their lot.

"Minnesotans need not be fearful that this mandate is happening tomorrow," she said. "Its not going to happen tomorrow. We are not going to adopt clean cars bills tomorrow."

The bill will head to House next. The Senate adjourns until Thursday.