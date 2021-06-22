EU warns Hungary, Poland of action over democratic standards

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch is warning Hungary and Poland that it will take action if they continue to violate the 27-nation bloc’s democratic standards. But both countries appear unlikely to change their ways. Hungary and Poland have faced criticism in the EU for years over allegations they are eroding judicial and media independence, among other democratic principles. Last week, Hungary passed a new law banning content portraying or promoting homosexuality or sex reassignment to anyone under 18. European Commission Vice-President Vera Jourova said Tuesday that the commission prefers dialogue to legal disputes but that “we are ready to use all the tools at our disposal if proven necessary.”