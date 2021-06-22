Former NHL player Tom Kurvers dies at 58 from lung cancer

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Former NHL player and Minnesota Wild assistant general manager Tom Kurvers has died after a battle with lung cancer. He was 58. University of Minnesota-Duluth athletics spokesman Brian Nystrom says the hockey program there was informed of the death by Kurvers’ family. He won the Hobey Baker Award as the top college player. He then played 11 NHL seasons from 1984-1995 before moving into management. He began as a Coyotes scout, then joined the Lightning and helped build a Stanley Cup champion before moving on to the Wild.