Skip to Content

Greek pilot jailed before trial over UK wife’s murder

New
1:37 pm National news from the Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A helicopter pilot charged with the murder of his young British-Greek wife, Caroline Crouch, and faking a robbery has been jailed to await trial, while a prosecutor will decide on the custody of their infant daughter. Babis Anagnostopoulos, 33, testified for more than five hours before being led to prison, wearing a bulletproof vest and under heavy police guard. The pilot had claimed that armed robbers broke into their home at night, tying up and gagging him and his wife in their bedroom while their nearly one-year-old daughter slept.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content