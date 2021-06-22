Iran says state-linked sites seized by US, reasons unclear

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says several state-linked news websites have been seized by the U.S. government under unclear circumstances. There was no immediate acknowledgement Tuesday of the seizures from American authorities, but it comes amid the wider heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The Islamic Republic’s president-elect, judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi, staked out a hard-line position Monday in his first news conference since his election victory. He said he would would not meet with President Joe Biden and ruled out any further negotiations with the West over Tehran’s ballistic missile program and support for regional militias.