More remains from homicide victim found in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Police say more remains from a homicide victim have been found in Minneapolis.

The remains were found Tuesday shortly before 7 a.m. near the Mississippi River more than 3 miles from where the initial body parts were discovered last week.

Authorities have identified the victim as 36-year-old Adam Richard Johnson, of Minneapolis. Police say he recently died.

No arrests have been made. Last Thursday, a passerby called 911 to report the discovery of remains behind the Ukrainian Cultural Center, not far from the river.

More remains were recovered nearby later that day. Police spokesman John Elder says detectives are making progress on the case as dozens of tips are investigated.