St. Cloud man fatally shot randomly was university professor

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) -- The St. Cloud man who was killed while standing in his doorway Sunday in what police say was a random shooting has been identified as a longtime university professor.

Sixty-eight-year-old Ed Ward taught at St. Cloud State University for more than three decades.

University President Robbyn Wacker says Ward's death is a "heart-wrenching and unexpected loss" and that Ward "has impacted countless students, faculty and staff throughout his tenure."

St. Cloud police say a 45-year-old Duluth man was arrested a short time after Ward was shot multiple times.

The man is in the Stearns County Jail awaiting charges.