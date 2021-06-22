St. Cloud man fatally shot randomly was university professor

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (AP) — The St. Cloud man who was killed while standing in his doorway Sunday in what police say was a random shooting has been identified as a longtime university professor. Sixty-eight-year-old Ed Ward taught at St. Cloud State University for more than three decades. University President Robbyn Wacker says Ward’s death is a “heart-wrenching and unexpected loss” and that Ward “has impacted countless students, faculty and staff throughout his tenure.” St. Cloud police say a 45-year-old Duluth man was arrested a short time after Ward was shot multiple times. The man is in the Stearns County Jail awaiting charges.