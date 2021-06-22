Texas governor orders special session, but doesn’t say why

Texas governor orders special session, but doesn’t say whyNew
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is ordering lawmakers back to work in July. The announcement Tuesday raises expectations of another attempt to pass new voting restrictions after Democrats blocked the GOP’s first try with a dramatic late-night walkout in May. But Abbott didn’t reveal why he was ordering a special legislative session session starting July 8. His office instead only released a two-sentence announcement that said an agenda would come later.