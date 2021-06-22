Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary party starts Oct. 1

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Walt Disney World is planning an 18-month celebration in honor of its 50th anniversary, starting in October. Disney announced Tuesday that all four parks at the Lake Buena Vista, Florida, resort will take part in “The World’s Most Magical Celebration.” The fun begins Oct. 1. Since 1971, the resort has expanded from The Magic Kingdom to include EPCOT, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios. It also features multiple themed hotels, water parks, and the Disney Springs shopping and restaurant venue. The celebration will include new nighttime shows at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT and a daytime show at Animal Kingdom.