What’s next following city council approval of new Rochester security cameras

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Monday night saw a spirited discussion among city council members and the Rochester Police Department (RPD) over a proposal asking for $200,000 to set up 17-25 more security cameras. Most would be placed in downtown Rochester.

The vote passed 6-1 but not after council member Nick Campion voiced concerns over the plan.

"It's not really clear how many additional cameras we will be getting or what operational costs of the cameras will be," Campion said at the meeting Monday.

RPD says the reason it doesn't have an exact number has to do with what it calls a "complicated formula" for figuring out infrastructure and the best type of camera for each location.

"One [camera] is more expensive than the other. One [camera] has more capability than the other," Lt. Jon Turk said. "And so, it's picking the proper camera, at the proper location with the proper infrastructure."

The infrastructure he's talking about involves anything from IT servers to the different locations, like traffic light posts or on buildings, where the cameras will be placed.

Exact positions for the new cameras have not been picked yet, but the department is working through that process.

"For the last several months I've been just doing some tentative planning about where we can put cameras downtown," Lt. Turk said.

RPD also said these cameras won't just be used for policing.

"We believe this is a big part of the overlying safety plan for downtown," said Capt. Jeff Stilwell. "Not only for crimes but for when people have medical emergencies. Our dispatchers can pull up a camera and direct people, officers, firefighters or paramedics right to where the problem is."

Lt. Turk said he hopes to have the cameras picked and installed in the next 90 to 120 days.