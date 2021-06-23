More than 150 Texas hospital workers out of a job after refusing vaccine

More than 150 Texas hospital workers out of a job after refusing vaccineNew
HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) – More than 150 workers at Houston Methodist hospital are no longer employees.
Some of them quit and others were fired Tuesday after a two-week suspension period ended.
A judge dismissed their lawsuit against the hospital for requiring vaccination against COVID-19 10 days ago.
The workers claimed the vaccines are “experimental and dangerous.”
But the federal equal opportunity commission said in December employers are allowed to require vaccination for workers re-entering the workplace and for new hires.
Houston Methodist argued Texas law only protects workers from termination if they refuse to commit a criminal act.
The hospital says almost 25,000 of its employees have been vaccinated.