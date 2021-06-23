Greek bishops treated for burns in caustic liquid attack

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say seven Greek Orthodox bishops have been hospitalized after allegedly being attacked with a caustic liquid by a priest facing a disciplinary hearing in Athens. The incident occurred at a meeting of senior church officials late Wednesday. The 37-year-old priest who was facing the hearing for alleged drug-related offences was arrested. A police officer who helped restrain the suspect, as well as two lawyers present, were also injured and transferred to hospital for treatment. Police said it was not immediately clear what liquid was used, but added that the victims were being treated for burns.