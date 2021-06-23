AP sources: Harris to visit US-Mexico border area on Friday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to make her first visit to the U.S. Mexico border since taking office. The visit is planned for Friday and it comes after she’s received criticism from members of both parties for failing to go there despite taking on a leading role in the Biden administration’s response to a steep increase in migration. The trip to the El Paso area was described by two AP sources with knowledge of Harris’ plans who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trip hadn’t been announced officially. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was expected to join Harris for the trip.