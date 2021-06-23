Asian Americans lobby to name Navy ship for Filipino sailor

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Asian Americans, veterans and civilians in the U.S. and the Philippines are campaigning to name a Navy warship for a Filipino sailor. Telesforo Trinidad rescued two crew members when their ship caught fire more than a century ago, earning him a prestigious and rare Medal of Honor. Trinidad died in 1968 at age 77. Supporters of the campaign say naming a ship for him would also honor the long history of Filipinos and Filipino Americans serving in the U.S. military. There’s no clear-cut path to getting a ship named for a person, though the secretary of the Navy has final authority.