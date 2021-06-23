Brooklyn Center police make arrest in death investigation

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say they are investigating the death of a woman in Brooklyn Center.

Officers were called to a welfare check about 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and discovered the woman’s body.

Multiple children inside the residence were unharmed, police said.

A man has been arrested as part of the investigation, but no further details have been released.

Police say there is no known ongoing threat or danger to the public.