Deputies identify bicyclist killed in crash near Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Deputies have identified the bicyclist who was struck and killed near Rochester on Tuesday morning.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, 48-year-old Stephen Pieper of Rochester was riding his bike west on Country Club Road around 11 a.m.

A Ram 3500 pickup, driven by 61-year-old James Hanson of rural Oronoco, was going north on 60th Avenue Southwest.

As Pieper went downhill, his bicycle crashed into the side of the truck. He was pronounced dead on scene.

He was wearing a helmet, according to the sheriff's office.

Hanson was not injured. Deputies said it is "too soon to tell" if he is at fault for the crash.

They added there is currently no indication of alcohol or drug use. Hanson did provide a voluntary blood sample.

It also does not appear that Hanson or Pieper were on their phones, according to the sheriff's office.

The investigation is ongoing.