From Biden to Congress, Big Tech is under mounting pressure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The tech industry is under mounting pressure in Washington. The House Judiciary Committee is digging into sweeping bipartisan legislation that could break up tech giants like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple. The drafting session Wednesday is an initial step in what promises to be a long slog through Congress. Many Republican lawmakers denounce Big Tech but don’t support revamping antitrust laws. The tech companies deny abusing their market power and warn that meddling in the market will hurt consumers. President Joe Biden has said dismantling the tech companies should be considered and has elevated a critic of the industry to lead a key regulatory agency.