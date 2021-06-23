Gov. Reynolds announces Iowa school initiatives

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) -- Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the launch of various supports for child care providers and schools on Wednesday.

The launch included increased child care assistance rates, stipends to speed up COVID-19 recovery efforts and enhancements to educational opportunities for child care providers.

With increasing rates of both anxiety and depression this past school year, the state is partnering with the University of Iowa Department of Education to allocate $20 million of federal relief funds to the initiative's use.

One key piece of the initiative is the launch of the Iowa Center for School Mental Health, which works to help providers address the mental health needs of students.

"This will give us an option working with national experts to see how those evidence-based programs work and where we can strategically place our funding to get the best results," Reynolds said. "That's why I'm so appreciative of them stepping up and looking at some of these evidence-based strategies, so that we can be very strategic in funding those initiatives to get the outcomes that we're hoping for."

The program is also intended to help close the gap in literacy rates between white students and students of color which widened during the pandemic.

Students will see the initiative in action this fall.