Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Jim Bakker and his southwestern Missouri church will pay restitution of $156,000 to settle a lawsuit that accused the TV pastor of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus. Missouri court records show that a settlement agreement was filed Tuesday. It calls for refunds to people who paid money or gave contributions to obtain a product known as Silver Solution in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The settlement prohibits Bakker and Morningside Church Productions from advertising or selling Silver Solution as a treatment for any illness. Republican Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed suit in March 2020.