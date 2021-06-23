Mayo Clinic shares COVID-19 travel tips

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- As summer travel picks up, some may still be wondering, 'How safe have things gotten?'

"The airlines really have done everything I can think of and have advised them to do. They have really done a good job with that," Mayo Clinic Dr. Gregory Poland said.

What does the future look like?

"I've talked with some of the airlines about doing vaccinated-only flights. That's a doable thing that some of them are considering," Dr. Poland said.

"What's unique when it comes to airplanes and airports, is the mixing of people in those settings. When we have these variants popping up in different areas it also adds another area of complexity there," Mayo Clinic Dr. Nipunie S. Rajapakse said.

Health professionals say the Delta variant is of utmost concern right now, but if you are vaccinated and a normally healthy person, you should be fine.

"If you have had a full immunization series and you are otherwise healthy, your risk of any serious illness from Delta, your chances of getting sick is really low," Poland said.

Poland and Rajapakse both say if you are fully vaccinated it is safe to travel anywhere. It is important to take note though, of protocols in place at your destination.

A reminder, the U.S./Canada border remains closed to foreign nationals and nonessential travel until at least July 21.



