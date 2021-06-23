Minnesota House passes $7 billion transportation budget bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Another piece of Minnesota’s budget picture fell into place when the House passed a $7 billion transportation funding bill.

The bill includes money for two new bus rapid transit lines for the Twin Cities.

It preserves the Northstar commuter rail line.

It includes money for a second daily Amtrak train between St. Paul and Chicago.

It will outfit state troopers with body cameras. And it will reopen driver’s exam locations closed due to COVID-19.

The House approved the bill 112-21 Wednesday. The Senate could give final approval Thursday.

Four other budget bills passed earlier this week are awaiting the governor’s signature.