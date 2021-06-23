Motorcycle crash near Berne sends two to hospital

NEAR BERNE, (KTTC) -- A crash a little before 6 p.m. Wednesday sent two people to a hospital.

According to a Dodge County Sheriff's Office deputy on the scene, two motorcycles collided with a utility terrain vehicle along County Highway 24 west of the intersection with Highway 57.

One of the motorcycle riders was taken by Mayo One to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with life threatening injuries.

The UTV driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The other motorcycle rider was not injured.

What lead up the crash remains under investigation.

The Minnesota State Patrol and West Concord Ambulance & Fire also responded to the scene.