One building, two worlds: Bridging stubborn gap in Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The debate over bipartisanship is coming to a head as a summer legislative flurry intensifies in Congress. Amid the mounting tension, a small group of lawmakers has huddled privately in recent months to test a different approach. Led by GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana along with Reps. Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J., and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., they have focused on bridging both the partisan divide and the cultural hurdles in Congress that often prevent members of the House and Senate from working together. Their success is far from certain, but the effort is notable for its buy-in from both ends of Capitol Hill.