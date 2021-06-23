Report: Clergy abuse in Iowa was ‘overwhelming’ but now rare

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- A three-year review by Iowa's attorney general has found that Roman Catholic priests sexually abused minors across the state for decades while church leaders covered it up, but reforms implemented since 2002 have ended the crisis.

A report issued Wednesday by Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller said the number of complaints, victims and the duration of the abuse was "overwhelming" and the "cover-up was extensive."

But it found that only five Iowa priests have been accused of misconduct since 2002.

The report said bishops who participated in concealing past problems are no longer in charge in Iowa.

Miller said that key reforms implemented since 2002 are working, reducing the number of complaints.

By RYAN J. FOLEY

Associated Press