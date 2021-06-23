Rochester residents weigh in on ear of corn tower rebuild

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Olmsted County allocated millions of dollars towards a restoration project for Rochester's Ear of Corn Tower. It's scheduled to finish on July 1.

"It's something very special. Nowhere else has a corn tower, a giant corn tower in the middle of the city," said Tiffany Alexandria, a blogger and artist.

"I couldn't be happier that it's being restored," said John Kreusel, owner of John Kruesel's General Merchandise & Auction Company.

Alexandria thought the tower encapsulated the city well, and used it in her artwork to send home to family and friends.

"I struggled to find souvenirs and items that I could send to my friend that represents Rochester, so I started looking at what is Rochester and what could represent Rochester, and so I came up with the Corn Tower," said Alexandria

Kreusel is happy to see it stay, and thinks it should be considered a landmark due to its rich history.

"You don't move a landmark, because then it no longer becomes a landmark, and that's what the ensuing discussion was. And so, I would say in the wisdom of the county commissioners, the corn tower will be left where it is," said Kreusel.

Both people agree the tower is an important aspect of Rochester, and should be treated as such.

"If you're gonna move it, then demolish it, cause that'll really make a statement about this community and what they hold dear or what they don't hold dear," said Kreusel.

"Mayo has historic and beautiful buildings, and I love them, but what else is there? We're not just Mayo Clinic," said Alexandria.