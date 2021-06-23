Rochester soon to break ground at site for new law enforcement memorial

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- On Thursday, The Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota will have a groundbreaking ceremony for its Law Enforcement Memorial.

"We are very excited to be breaking ground at the memorial here after many years of planning fundraising we are finally able to break ground and we are super excited for that," said Bill Reiland, a retired member of the Olmsted County Sheriff's office.

The new law enforcement memorial will be across from Soldiers Memorial, on the corner of 7th Street SW and George Gibbs Drive SW.

"Permanently here will be a memorial for all fallen officers from Southeast Minnesota. Which encompasses a great big area. And there are 33 currently and we certainly don't want to add any more. But we want to honor those 33 officers so they're never forgotten," Reiland said.

Those 33 names are displayed alongside The United States of America flags at the memorial site.



Digital photos of what the memorial will look like.

Courtesy: Law Enforcement Memorial Foundation of Southeast Minnesota

But once construction finishes those names will be engraved.

"It will be granite, very similar to soldiers field. And their names will be permanently engraved so they will never be forgotten," Reiland said. "There will be like a flower garden in here too. A place where people can come in walk and remember.

The first name listed is Matthew Hamilton of the Winona Police Department. Hamilton's "End of Watch" was on Dec. 3, 1874.

"It was a long time ago but this is an individual we never want to forget," Reiland said.

Reiland hopes the memorial will allow those fallen officers' memories to live on.

"The worst thing surviving spouse or family member can have is, that they're loved ones has passed away, died on duty, and we forget about them," he said. "But 10 years later we want to be able to come back here and honor that person."

And its an area that he hopes all of southeast Minnesota will to visit.

"As we have seen with people in the community and at Rochesterfest, This is a sacred special spot. And it's an honor to be able to recognize the fallen heroes that served to protect our country and protecting our city. And I feel this park particularly with Soldiers Field Memorial, I think this is a really good spot to have," said Molly Dennis, Rochester City Council Member.

It's a forever spot to remember the individuals who paid the ultimate price.

"Be thankful that people go out and work when you and I are sleeping and protecting us. And some unfortunately, have not been able to come home. And I think that we need to be thankful that we have folks out here that are willing to sacrifice," Reiland said.

Reiland said the construction is expected to be finished within a couple of years.

People are able to help raise funds for the memorial by dedicating a flag at Rochesterfest's Field of Flags.

The groundbreaking ceremony is Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the memorial.