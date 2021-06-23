Teamsters aims to step up efforts to unionize Amazon workers

NEW YORK (AP) — The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, a union that represents 1.4 million workers, is setting its sights on Amazon. On Thursday, it will vote on whether to make organizing Amazon workers its main priority. The Teamsters accuse the nation’s second-largest private employer of exploiting employees by paying them low wages, pushing them to work at fast speeds and offering no job security. Any effort to unionize Amazon is likely to be an uphill battle. None have been successful in Amazon’s 26-year history, including a recent one at an Alabama warehouse where workers overwhelmingly voted against joining a union.