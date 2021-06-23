Skip to Content

UK: Windrush activists demand change in compensation program

LONDON (AP) — People whose lives were torn apart when the government questioned their right to be in the U.K. have demanded that a program designed to compensate them be taken out of the hands of the agency that violated their rights. About a dozen activists spoke to journalists outside the Home Office ahead of a planned march Wednesday, saying the government should create a new independent body to administer the program, which has been criticized for moving too slowly to process claims from the mostly Black victims of the scandal.

Associated Press

