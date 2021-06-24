CDC: HIV tests rare in medical settings among WVa drug users

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a study in a West Virginia county that resulted from one of the nation’s highest spikes in drug-related HIV cases. The CDC presented the preliminary findings Thursday in Charleston. Among the findings, the CDC says emergency departments and inpatient medical personnel rarely conducted HIV testing on intravenous drug users in Kanawha County. The investigation was based in part on interviews, field visits and observations. According to state health data, Kanawha County had two intravenous drug-related HIV cases in 2018. The number grew to 15 in 2019 and 39 last year. There have been 14 such cases so far in 2021.