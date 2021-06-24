Danish officials say delta variant reported during Euro 2020

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish health officials say at least seven people have tested positive for the coronavirus after attending European Championship soccer games in Copenhagen. Officials have urged thousands of fans who were at Denmark’s game against Belgium on June 17 to get checked after at least five people were found to be positive with the delta variant. The other two positive cases stemmed from the team’s game against Russia on Monday. All those who attended the three Euro 2020 games in Copenhagen had to provide valid documents showing they were not infected with COVID-19 before being allowed to enter Parken Stadium.