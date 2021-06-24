Discord over whether to halt South Carolina abortion case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The parties involved in a lawsuit over South Carolina’s new ban on almost all abortions disagree about how the case should be handled while the U.S. Supreme Court considers similar litigation from Mississippi. Those supporting the restrictions argue in court papers this week they should be allowed to collect information for their defense in the coming months. Attorneys for Planned Parenthood say the move would strain the courts. South Carolina’s law requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a heartbeat in the fetus, which can typically be detected about six weeks after conception. If cardiac activity is detected, the abortion can only be performed if the pregnancy was caused by rape or incest, or the mother’s life is in danger.