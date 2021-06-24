Families demand information on relatives jailed in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Relatives of 16 Nicaraguan opposition figures jailed in recent weeks are demanding that President Daniel Ortega’s government let them see their loved ones, know where they are and how they are doing. The families said during a virtual news conference Thursday that they believe most if not all of the prisoners are in the infamous El Chipote prison in Managua, where many those detained for participating in street protests in 2018 were taken. The majority of the opposition figures recently arrested are above age 50 and some suffer from chronic illnesses.