Indonesian cleric gets 4 years for concealing COVID-19 test

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — An influential firebrand cleric in Indonesia has been sentenced to another four years in prison for concealing information about his coronavirus test result. The three-judge panel at East Jakarta District Court, which was under heavy police and military guard, ruled that Rizieq Shihab had lied about his COVID-19 test result, which made contact tracing more difficult. Authorities blocked streets leading to the court as thousands of Shihab’s supporters tried to stage a rally to demand his release. Police fired tear gas and water canons. Shihab’s case is part of a series of criminal trials he has been facing since returning from a three-year exile in Saudi Arabia last November. He has called for a “moral revolution,” fueling tensions with the government.