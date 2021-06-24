Jewish Museum in Berlin opens kids’ museum about Noah’s Ark

BERLIN (AP) — The Jewish Museum Berlin is opening a new museum for children dedicated to the story of Noah’s Ark. The interactive exhibit is hands-on and allows children to create their own little arks which they can float on a “deluge simulator” or help rescue 150 different animals made out of recycled material. They can cuddle a gigantic sloth, crawl through the serpentine body of an anaconda or take a rest on a yellow-eyed octopus. Beyond giving the children ample space for play and creativity, the museum also tries to teach the children the importance of protecting the planet, embracing co-existence and accepting diversity.