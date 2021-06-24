Judge deciding if special prosecutor can exit Tisaby case

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis judge has said he’ll decide by the end of next week whether to allow the special prosecutor to withdraw from the perjury and evidence tampering case against William Don Tisaby, a former FBI agent hired by St. Louis’ top prosecutor to investigate former Gov. Eric Greitens. Judge Bryan Hettenbach also will decide no later than July 2 on a motion from attorneys for Tisaby to sanction Special Prosecutor Gerard Carmody. Tisaby’s attorneys accused Carmody of failing to turn over evidence, which Carmody denied. Tisaby is accused of lying in a March 2018 deposition just before the criminal trial of Greitens, who was governor at the time.