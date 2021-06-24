Rochester man sentenced for involvement in meth operation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for his role in a meth operation.

On Tuesday, 34-year-old Jason Hoffman was sentenced in federal court for being involved in the drug ring between May and June of 2019.

The prison term will be followed by five years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Minnesota.

The operation was busted in August of 2019, when state troopers stopped a vehicle in Rochester with 13 pounds of meth inside. Authorities also seized thousands of dollars in cash.

Prosecutors said Hoffman was a "sub-distributor", handling the logistics for dealing drugs and collecting money.

Four other suspects have already been sentenced in the case, according to the news release. Four additional suspects have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.