State senator pushes for water safety funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- With its 10,000 lakes and even more pools, water is a big part of life in Minnesota. But danger can happen in an instant. One moment a child is swimming safely, and the next, that kid might be struggling to breathe.

A southeast Minnesota senator wants to increase the opportunity for young Minnesotans to be better equipped in the water.

"Swimming is inherently dangerous, if you don't know how to swim properly," Sen. Mike Goggin, (R) Red Wing, said.

According to Goggin, Minnesota has seen at least 25 accidental drownings so far this year, five of them were children.

"My heart just breaks for those families," he said. "So, I want to do all I can to help those families have the safest summer possible."

Goggin pushed for a Water Safety Grant Program in the legislature this year. It allocates more than $200,000 for local swim clubs to help with swimming lessons and lifeguard training.

It's a need that's felt for Rochester Athletic Club Aquatics Director Whitney Benedetti.

"Everybody likes to go out to the lake or beach and jump into the water and cool off," Benedetti said. "Dealing with water safety here is important with kids."

Elise Berghoff, a Twin Cities mother with two kids under two, said her experience putting her two year old into swimming was priceless.

"Having Maverick in swimming lesson, it's given me more peace of mind, my husband, and let's us all enjoy that activity a little more," she said.

Goggin said he pushed for the grant because that peace of mind isn't readily available for some Minnesotans.

"Those families that don't have the means to afford the swimming lessons and that," he said. "I firmly believe every kid should have the opportunity to have swimming lessons."

"I think it's awesome," Berghoff said. "From my perspective, it was worth every penny. I get that everybody can't afford that. Having that open door for people is great. Water safety, is huge."

The Legacy Finance Bill -- which included the Water Safety Grant Program -- passed this week in the Senate. Next, it goes to the House.

If it passes and the governor signs it into law, the grant funding becomes available July 1.