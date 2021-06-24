Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon; Slightly cooler by the weekend

Another hot and muggy day is on tap for the region on Thursday with the addition of some wet weather. A few isolated showers are possible during the early morning hours with the main round of showers and thunderstorms expected later on in the late afternoon and evening. The best timing for storms will be between 4-9pm with peeks of sunshine possible before then, during the midday. Some of the late day storms could become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds being the main hazards. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s once again with muggy dew points and light winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Once the threat for severe weather wains after 9pm, a few lingering showers and thunderstorms are possible across parts of northeast Iowa. Drier conditions are expected after midnight with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 60s. Winds will remain light out of the north at 3-8 mph.

Friday will start off on a quiet note with partly sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures in the low 80s. Winds will be light out of the northeast at 3-8 mph. The afternoon will see a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures continue to cool into the mid 70s on Saturday with scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some sunshine is possible Sunday morning with another round of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Temperatures return to the low 80s by the start of next week with periodic rain and storm chances. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Monday and Tuesday with isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Similar conditions are on tap for Wednesday with Thursday looking to be the first dry day in a week.