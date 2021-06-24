UN urges Israel to halt building of settlements immediately

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations is accusing Israel of flagrantly violating international law by expanding settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, saying settlements are illegal and urging the country’s new government to halt their enlargement immediately. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and U.N. Mideast envoy Tor Wennesland reported Thursday on implementation of a 2016 Security Council resolution that declared settlements have “no legal validity.” Wennesland says he is “deeply troubled” by Israel’s approval of a plan to add 540 housing units to the Har Homa settlement in east Jerusalem and new settlement outposts. He says they are “illegal also under Israeli law.” Israel disputes its settlements are illegal.