UNC protesters cite ongoing frustrations amid tenure dispute

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Long-standing grievances over the treatment of Black students, faculty and staff at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill have reemerged in light of the controversy over investigative journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. The Carolina Black Caucus recently wrote that faculty members are looking to leave over current conditions. Student body President Lamar Richards wrote a letter to the school community telling Black students exploring UNC to look elsewhere. A review of Hannah-Jones’ submission for tenure by the UNC Board of Trustees was postponed. Hannah-Jones, who had accepted a five-year appointment to teach at the UNC school of journalism, said Tuesday that she won’t take the job without tenure.