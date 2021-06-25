Biden administration passes up chance to block oil pipeline

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Biden administration has signaled that it does not plan to cancel federal permits for Enbridge’s Energy’s Line 3 oil pipeline project, despite pleas by Native Americans and environmental groups for the president to intervene. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers used a court filing this week to defend its decision to grant Enbridge a water permit for the project. The Star Tribune reports that the Army Corps’ filing marks the first time President Joe Biden’s administration has taken a public position on Enbridge’s plan to replace its aging Line 3. Environmental groups have urged the president to block it.