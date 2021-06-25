Chauvin sentenced

MINNEAPOLIS (KTTC) -- Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin has been sentenced to 270 months for the murder of George Floyd. He got credit for 199 days served.

The proceedings began with victim impact statements.

Four members of Floyd's family, including his 7-year-old daughter Gianna, spoke in court before Judge Peter Cahill handed down the sentence.

Chauvin's mother Carolyn Pawlenty spoke in his defense as did his attorney Eric Nelson before Chauvin himself spoke.

"At this time, due to some additional legal matters, I'm not able to give a full format statement at this time. But briefly though, I do want to give my condolences to the Floyd family. There's going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest and I hope things will give you some peace of mind. Thank you," said Chauvin in court.

Earlier Friday, Cahill denied a defense request for a new trial.

You can read the full sentencing order here.