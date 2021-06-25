Chicago’s Lake Shore Drive renamed to honor Black settler

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s City Council has voted to change the name of Lake Shore Drive to the name of a Black man recognized as a key settler of the city. Aldermen voted Friday to rename one of the city’s iconic roads to Jean Baptiste Point DuSable Lake Shore Drive. DuSable, a native of Haiti, is considered to be Chicago’s first permanent, non-indigenous settler. He had a successful trading post in the late 1700s. An initial proposal by an alderman was to get rid of the Lake Shore Drive name entirely. Opposing aldermen noted getting rid of the Lake Shore Drive name would have “costly implications” for businesses, police and fire.