Fowles has 30 points, 14 rebounds, Lynx beat Aces 90-89

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sylvia Fowles had 30 points and 14 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat Las Vegas 90-89 in overtime Friday night to snap the Aces’ five-game winning streak. Fowles became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 30 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and four blocks in a game. Napheesa Collier added 23 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Lynx, A’ja Wilson Wilson had 28 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for Las Vegas. Liz Cambage added 18 points and 20 rebounds.