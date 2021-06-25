Gibraltar approves changes to strict abortion law in ballot

MADRID (AP) — Voters in Gibraltar have endorsed legislative changes that will ease the British territory’s current ban on abortion. Supporters of the changes cheered and clapped when an official read out the referendum result at Gibraltar university after midnight Thursday. The ‘yes’ vote captured a majority of 62%. Officials said the turnout was 53%. Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, who heads the government, said the legislation will come into force within 28 days. The new rules will allow pregnancies to be terminated up to the 12th week if doctors deem the pregnant woman’s physical or mental health to be at risk or if there is risk of fatal fetal abnormality.